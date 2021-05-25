25 May 2021
Equestrian bodies satisfied that concerns about outbreak on the continent have now abated and 10-day quarantine no longer needed.
Image © taylon / Adobe Stock
A quarantine order has been lifted after vets concluded that a spate of equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1), thought to have come from the continent, has abated.
Horses coming from continental Europe previously had to be placed in quarantine for as long as 10 days after British Showjumping, British Eventing and British Dressage called for the control.
While infrequent outbreaks of EHV-1 are still being seen in Europe and the UK, British Equestrian’s Equine Infectious Disease Advisory Group (EIDAG) has concluded the prevalence of the disease has returned to its typical background level.
A statement from the group read: “With immediate effect, this quarantine requirement has now been lifted and horses can return to the UK without any need to isolate.
“Horses going to European competitions may be required by the FEI [Fédération Equestre Internationale] to have pre-event testing and, for longer competitions, screening will be continuing during the competition.
“This, together with other biosecurity measures put in place by the FEI, gives confidence that quarantine is no longer needed. However, similar restrictions will be reactivated if there are further EHV outbreaks and our experience this spring suggests that this is an effective means to protect British horses.
“Yards are urged to operate under a strict biosecurity plan to preserve the health of their horses, and minimise the spread of infection and disease.”
EIDAG chairman Celia Marr said: “The EHV situation in March was an important wake-up call for us all.
“Riders and owners should always be vigilant, and take great care to monitor horses returning from competitions and introducing new horses to the yard, whether abroad or in the UK, because serious diseases like EHV and strangles can spread any time groups of horses mix.
“Stringent biosecurity practice should be a priority on all yards.”