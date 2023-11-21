Identification of muscle atrophy in PPID

Muscle atrophy has been reported in horses suffering from PPID. An increase in proteolysis has been suggested as the underlying mechanism, and an elevation of muscle atrophy markers has been described. Recently, a muscle atrophy scoring system has been developed and published, including a pilot study in a group of horses with PPID. However, this scoring system has not previously been evaluated in pony breeds. In total, 31 animals (18 ponies and 13 horses older than 15 years of age) were evaluated, of which seven ponies and five horses were diagnosed with PPID (Erdody et al, 2023).