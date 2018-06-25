Collection, storage and handling of samples can affect the output of the test. For example, if eggs hatch, an underestimate will occur, so samples must be collected fresh or, at most, from dung excreted in the preceding 12 hours. Hatching requires an aerobic environment and temperatures above 6°C, so samples should be placed in sealable storage bags with all of the air expelled and stored below 6°C (especially if they do not reach the laboratory within a few hours). Samples kept below 6°C can be stored for up to five days before counting, but, after this time, egg numbers drop quickly. Ideally, samples should be counted as soon as possible after collection to reduce variability.