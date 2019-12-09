Both flunixin and phenylbutazone are licensed for once-daily dosing, but are frequently given twice daily for painful conditions in horses. Phenylbutazone has a more rapid clearance in donkeys compared to horses, so should be administered twice daily to standard-sized donkeys and three times daily to miniatures (2.2mg/kg IV to 4.4mg/kg IV; Grosenbaugh et al, 2011). It is not advisable to use meloxicam in donkeys as it has a very short half-life (Grosenbaugh et al, 2011). Carprofen (used under the cascade) has a slower metabolism in donkeys, so should be given as a single IV dose if used.