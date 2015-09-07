The assistant surgeon (intern) should also be responsible for keeping the instruments rinsed of blood during surgery and the table in order. A good assistant “anticipates the needs of the surgeon” and, therefore, must have reviewed the procedures and be engaged in the surgery. The assistant surgeon can also facilitate communication between the surgeon and the theatre nurse, for example, if only two gauze sponges are on the table and the surgery is far from over, he or she should ask the nurse for an additional pack – not forgetting to count any added sponges or instruments.