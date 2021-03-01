It may not always be possible to move the horse from the recovery box, and supportive treatment should be initiated in the recovery box until the horse is able to safely walk to the stable. In some cases, the onset of clinical signs of myopathy is delayed, and the horse may recover and walk back to the stable with little clinical suspicion of myopathy until clinical signs develop several hours later. In these cases, tissue ischaemia and subsequent reperfusion injury may be involved.