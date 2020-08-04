This is not the first time the name used to refer to this condition has changed. Prior to this, RAO was referred to as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – a term adopted from our human medicine counterparts to describe a range of progressive lung diseases, including asthma. This moniker was relinquished due to fears the use of this human term would cause confusion as the pathogenesis of equine RAO is different to that of human COPD.