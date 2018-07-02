Although healthy horses were used in this study, mean baseline percentage of neutrophils (13.5% ± 4.7%) was higher than that considered normal for control horses (Couëtil et al, 2016) and this decreased significantly (7.9% ± 3.5%) over the five-day nebulisation period, which was not significantly different to the response obtained by five days’ IV dexamethasone (Haspel et al, 2018). While this study appears to make nebulised dexamethasone an attractive treatment option for EAS, clinical efficacy and long-term safety studies are not available. Additionally, dexamethasone nebulisation to horses is an off-label use of the drug, which should, therefore, be appropriately considered and discussed with the client.