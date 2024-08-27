Additionally, it is vital that horses are removed from the stable prior to mucking out, as the associated human activity can increase concentration of respirable particles by up to 20% (Neal, 2022). Ventilation affects the number and size of particles in the air, in turn affecting air quality (Diez de Castro and Fernandez-Molina, 2024), and is another factor to consider in the stabled horse – especially during winter, when it may be tempting to close barn doors and windows for warmth.