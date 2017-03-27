AI cycles are frequently performed at home or the vet’s clinic; however, safety for both the vet and horse must be at the forefront when deciding on the location. All reproductive work is safest being performed in stocks (Figure 1), which can be a persuading point should these not be available on site. Appropriate restraint is also required and owners should be well informed of the risks of undertaking breeding work (repeated rectal and vaginal examinations) and the associated need for, and costs of, sedation and/or drugs to reduce rectal pressure, such as hyoscine butylbromide.