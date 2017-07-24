VSDs are associated with two murmurs – one on the left and the other on the right. The right-sided murmur is usually louder than the left and is caused by turbulent blood flowing through the defect in the interventricular septum. It is always loud and is loudest when the hole is small. It is a harsh, pansystolic murmur and crescendo-decrescendo or decrescendo in shape. Its point of maximal intensity is the fifth to fourth right intercostal space and it radiates ventrally. The left-sided murmur is associated with turbulent flow in the pulmonary artery and is usually holosystolic, with a blowing character and decrescendo shape, with a point of maximal intensity in the fourth left intercostal space.