Treatment with oral anti-inflammatory therapy (prednisolone) was started for six weeks on a tapering dose, with no active exercise for four weeks. Following this, a re-examination, and resting and exercising ECGs, were performed over a range of different exertional regimes. These showed a reduced frequency of the VPD; however, intermittent premature complexes occurred during the cool-down period. No VPDs were present above 80bpm, with a maximal 186bpm achieved during the fast work.