11 Nov 2025
Adequan is now available to order from UK wholesalers.
A treatment for equine lameness and aseptic degenerative joint conditions has been reintroduced to the European market.
Adequan, the IM injection produced by Audevard Laboratories, is now available to order from UK wholesalers.
The treatment, described as “the only treatment with targeted action on the cartilage matrix in the equine world”, is said to offer both rapid efficacy within two hours and also long-term management of lameness for up to six months.
Adequan is said to contain a unique composition of polysulfated glycosaminoglycans that inhibit cartilage degradation and stimulate the synthesis of hyaluronic acid and proteoglycans to promote healthy joint function.
Treatment is comprised of a total of seven IM injections administered over the course of several weeks.
Each injection, delivered every four days, contains a 5ml vial containing 500mg and is said to have a zero-day detection time.
More information is available from [email protected]