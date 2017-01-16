The authors concluded the information gained from CT or CT arthrography can lead to a more complete assessment of the stifle and this global understanding helped determine a more focused treatment and rehabilitation programme. They do not suggest CT arthrography has to be performed in all cases of stifle lameness, but should be considered in cases where the severity in clinical lameness cannot be explained by the findings on radiography or ultrasonography, to provide further information regarding bone or deep intra-articular soft tissues, or to obtain a more complete evaluation of structures in the femorotibial joints.