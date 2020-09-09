9 Sept 2020
Relyne GI “capitalises on the dual benefit of the patented hyaluronan MHB3 and the immune-supporting effect of a beta-glucan”.
A product to maintain health digestion in horses has been launched in the UK.
Relyne GI has been introduced by Merlin Vet Export and Resolvet by Hagyards as the first in a new line of horse care products using the latter name.
Relyne GI is said to capitalise “on the dual benefit of the patented hyaluronan MHB3 and the immune-supporting effect of a beta-glucan”.
Hyaluronan, also known as hyaluronic acid, is a natural, high-molecular weight polysaccharide found in the body. Its normal functions include:
However, in the digestive system its function is to maintain normal gastric and intestinal homeostasis, and is vital in fluid exchange to and from the body.
Relyne GI is suitable for use in all horses to help support a healthy digestive system.