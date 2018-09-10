One case report of transient HPA axis dysfunction, as evidenced by both a low basal cortisol concentration and an impaired cortisol response to a high dose ACTH stimulation test, has been described in a septic neonatal foal3. In addition, two studies that measured basal ACTH and cortisol concentrations in healthy and septic neonatal foals found significantly increased ACTH:cortisol ratios in non-surviving septic foals4,5. Such high ACTH:cortisol ratios, with high ACTH concentrations and low corresponding cortisol concentrations, suggest HPA axis dysfunction at the level of the adrenal gland may occur in the septic foals.