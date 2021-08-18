Normalisation or improvement of endocrine tests can be used to monitor the response to therapy starting 30 days after initiation of pergolide treatment; alternatively, improvement in the clinical signs can be used alone or in conjunction with the laboratory response (Panel 2). Lifelong drug therapy and/or management of the clinical signs is required as all the available drugs will only help control the clinical signs, but not result in a cure. Despite this, many horses continue to have a good quality of life for a number of years.