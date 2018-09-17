Sometimes, equines suffering from conditions associated with old age, major behavioural issues, irresolvable injuries or other problems are left untreated and not euthanised when it is the most appropriate course of action. This delay – whether wilful, through ignorance or because an owner/carer is unable to face making the decision – presents welfare concerns. Additionally, if euthanasia is pertinent and not carried out, these equines are sometimes abandoned or put out on loan, either as companions or for another purpose for which they are unsuitable. This often results in welfare organisations becoming aware of these equines and then stepping in to take responsibility for them.