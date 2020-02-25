25 Feb 2020
Resources available to support practices in promoting the campaign, which aims to encourage horse owners to speak to their vets about vaccination and preventive health care.
MSD Animal Health has launched a campaign inviting horse owners to join the movement to Keep Britain’s Horses Healthy and fight equine flu.
The campaign was launched after data showed more than 100 times more recorded outbreaks of equine flu across the UK in 2019 compared to in 2018.
Despite this, as of 2019, approximately only 50% of UK horses are vaccinated. As a result, the campaign is encouraging horse owners to speak to their vets about vaccination and preventive health care.
A range of resources are available to support vet practices in promoting the campaign to clients.
Practice packs include an educational infographic poster, a social media pack and new resources on Chameleon, MSD’s customer relationship management portal.
More information is available on a new-look website page and via partnerships with consumer channels, such as Horse and Country TV. To request a practice pack, contact your MSD account manager.