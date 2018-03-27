Current recommendations (last updated 2010) from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recommend both clade 1 and 2 subtypes are included in EI vaccines. Of the four vaccines available in the UK, only one (Proteqflu: Merial) meets these guidelines (Table 1). Logically, it would therefore seem prudent to use this vaccine for optimal protection; however, other vaccines do appear to offer some degree of cross protection to clade 2 strains (Paillot et al, 2013; Pouwels et al, 2014). The reasons for this response are unclear, but likely involve cell-mediated, as well as humoral, immunity (Paillot et al, 2013).