Various tips can be used to make examination of the whole of the stomach possible. The first is the horse needs to be appropriately starved. Some horses have slower gastric emptying than others, but usually 12 to 16 hours is sufficient. In the author’s experience, some gastric distension with air, but not too much, enables majority of the gastric mucosa to be evaluated. However, if too much air is instilled, it will push the pyloric antrum further away, making it more challenging to visualise. Once the stomach is appropriately distended, the gastroscope should be advanced along the greater curvature, the lesser curvature can then be seen and the pyloric antrum can be accessed directly below this (Figure 2).