19 Mar 2026
Audevard says Omeprogard is a more convenient and economical solution for horse owners.
Audevard has launched a new omeprazole product for treatment of gastric ulcers in horses in the UK.
Omeprogard features a syringe that can treat horses of up to 700kg of bodyweight, so aims to be a more convenient and economical solution for horse owners.
The graduated syringe with 25kg increments is said to ensure precise dosing, contributing to more accurate and effective treatment. Its ergonomic design with curved finger grips also aims to make administration easier, improving ease of use and promoting better compliance.
Omeprogard is available to buy in 7 and 14 syringe boxes and has been designed because treatment can be challenging and “accurate diagnosis, precise management and a comprehensive, global approach” ensures “therapeutic success”.
Omeprogard is part of the global approach of Audevard in stomach health, with Ekygard, a feed supplement, formulated for horse with sensitive stomach.
Omeprogard joins a therapeutic range that includes Equioxx (firocoxib), Tildren (tiludronate), Ekyflogyl (corticosteroid gel), Imaverol (enilconazole) and, more recently, Prasequine (pergolide) and Adequan (PSGAGs).