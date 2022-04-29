29 Apr
Peter Rossdale, who died in November 2021, was a dedicated equine clinician and scientist, and a special additional plenary lecture and award have been created in his memory.
Equine veterinary legend Peter Rossdale will be commemorated with a plenary lecture and a new award at this year’s BEVA Congress.
The congress, taking place at the ACC Liverpool from 8 to 10 September, will reflect on Dr Rossdale’s contributions to the equine veterinary profession, where he was a dedicated clinician and scientist and one of the first to embrace veterinary evidence-based medicine.
Dr Rossdale died on 28 November 2021.
The Dr Peter Rossdale Memorial Lecture will be an annual fixture at congress and cover aspects of evidence-based medicine.
The inaugural address will reflect a subject close to his heart – “evidence in perinatology” – and will be presented by Celia Marr, who will also recall key aspects of the life of Dr Rossdale.
The new Peter Rossdale EVE Literary Prize will also be introduced this year for the best clinical research paper in Equine Veterinary Education (EVE).
Prof Marr said: “I am extremely honoured, and daunted, to speak about current evidence in perinatology at BEVA congress this year.
“Peter was a passionate advocate of using data from clinical practice to advance veterinary science and it seems very fitting that the first lecture in his honour will be focusing on how evidence can inform practice in perinatology – an aspect of equine practice to which he dedicated the majority of his outstanding career.”
The Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was previously established by Dr Rossdale, when he was editor of the EVJ.