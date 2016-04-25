Fence off areas where sycamore seeds are likely to fall. Expect seeds to travel up to three times the height of the tree and up to 100m in distance in severe weather 6 .

. Regularly check when and where seeds are falling.

Only turn horses out for a few hours each day and keep younger horses furthest away from sycamores.

Provide extra forage during high-risk periods – especially where grazing is limited.

Avoid feeding fats or oils during risk periods or if disease is suspected.

Reduce stocking density around risk periods so there is ample grazing for every horse.

Hypoglycin is water soluble. Ensure horses have access to fresh drinking water and are not drinking from streams or ponds under trees or are grazing marshy areas.

Provide access to a vitamin/mineral supplement and salt block.

Ensure worming is kept up to date.

The effect of mowing to collect seeds or destroy seedlings is unknown. As long as the action of mowing removes material from the pasture, it would seem to be a sensible precaution; however, it may risk reducing grass length providing greater access to seeds or leave toxic seedlings lying on the pasture. It is not known how long it takes for hypoglycin to degrade in field conditions.