25 Apr
David Rendle discusses hypoglycin toxicity as a more apt name for atypical myopathy, due to the condition being better defined, plus diagnosis and treatment strategies.
Atypical myopathy is a disease that has risen to prominence recently as greater numbers of cases have been diagnosed. Anecdotally, there appears to be a genuine increase in incidence; however, this may be the result of greater awareness among vets and horse owners.
The increase in case reports – and, hence, interest – has been associated with increased understanding of the disease. It is now appreciated European atypical myopathy and US seasonal pasture myopathy are the same conditions and, as they are no longer “atypical”, this description seems outdated.
The term “sycamore poisoning” is simple to understand, but other potential sources of toxicity exist. Previous names have included atypical myoglobinuria and (erroneously) white snakeroot toxicosis.
In 2008, Westermann et al1 demonstrated atypical myopathy was associated with multiple acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MADD)1 and impairment of mitochondrial aerobic metabolism. Similarities between MADD in horses and people were identified, providing an essential clue to the cause of the disease.
An acquired MADD condition, called Jamaican vomiting sickness, is triggered by the ingestion of hypoglycin A in ackee fruit and existing botanical studies provided a clue as to probable sources of hypoglycin A in an equine environment2.
In the US, presence of hypoglycin A was confirmed in seeds from box elder (Acer negundo) trees collected at outbreaks of atypical myopathy3. In Europe, the presence of high concentrations of methylene cyclopropyl acetic acid-carnitine in serum from horses with atypical myopathy, but not controls, again indicated hypoglycin A toxicity.
A case report from Germany last year provided further evidence ingestion of sycamore seeds containing hypoglycin A was the cause of disease4; an affected horse had fragments of sycamore seeds in its stomach, acute rhabdomyolysis of type one muscles, accumulation of lipid within affected cells and increased urine and serum concentrations of several acylcarnitines, acylglycines and metabolites of hypoglycin A.
Hypoglycin A is metabolised to methylene cyclopropyl acetic acid within the mitochondria of the muscle cell, where it exerts two effects:
There is, therefore, a considerable body of evidence atypical myopathy is hypoglycin toxicity. Now the condition is better defined and no longer “atypical”, the term hypoglycin toxicity would seem more appropriate.
Exhaustive studies have not been performed; however, to date, the disease has only been identified in association with exposure to seeds of either the common sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus; Figure 1) in Europe or the box elder in the US.
All European cases have been associated with the common sycamore. Other members of the Sapindaceae family of trees, which include acers (maples), may produce the toxin, but the common sycamore is the only one horses are likely to come into contact with in the UK.
Some ornamental acer species found in parks and gardens produce seeds that contain the toxin – for example, the Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), silver maple (Acer saccharinum), mountain maple (Acer spicatum) and sugar maple (Acer saccharum)2. Fortunately, the field maple (Acer campestre), which is found commonly in hedgerows, and the Norway maple (Acer platanoides), which is grown as an ornamental tree in the UK, do not produce the toxin2,7.
Extrapolating from the known toxic dose of hypoglycin A in rats, it has been estimated ingestion of 26.5mg of hypoglycin A would be required to cause toxicity in a 500kg horse. The amount of hypoglycin in sycamore seeds (also known as samaras; Figure 2) varies markedly and may range from 0.7μg/seed to 821μg/seed3,5,8.
Ingestion of anywhere between 32 seeds and 9,000 seeds may, therefore, be required to cause disease. Susceptibility to disease is likely to differ considerably between individuals; indeed, Baise et al6 estimated an asymptomatic horse had ingested 46mg of hypoglycin and suggested there may be additional factors involved in the development of disease.
The stage of the seeds’ development does not appear to be relevant to hypoglycin concentration and marked variation exists in the concentration of toxin between seeds from the same tree. Climatic factors and tree stress (which may also be caused by climate) may affect the concentration of hypoglycin within seeds and contribute to the sporadic nature of the disease.
Climatic factors will also affect seed dispersal. Baise et al6 demonstrated hypoglycin A is present in sycamore seedlings (Figure 3), as well as seeds, but not present in fallen sycamore leaves.
Risk factors for disease were investigated in cases reported to the atypical myopathy alert group between 2006 and 20099. Most factors identified were related to the presence of trees – trees on or around the pasture, fallen leaves, fallen dead wood and sparse pasture; however, sloping ground was also identified as a risk factor.
In previous studies, absence of sunshine10 and stormy or windy weather3,10,11 were associated with the development of disease, presumably because this resulted in greater seed dispersal. Cases reduce after the first frosts, which may just be a reflection of the changing season and reduced exposure to seeds, rather than the frost per se, as hypoglycin A is not destroyed by freezing.
Horse factors, in the study of cases reported to the atypical myopathy alert group between 2006 and 2009, included age, with most affected animals being young adults. Increased access to pasture was a factor, with affected horses spending more than six hours per day at pasture and 86 per cent being turned out 24/7.
Two per cent of horses were stabled at the time of disease, but for a maximum of four days prior to disease onset, suggesting there can be a latent period of four days or more between exposure and disease in some cases. Neither breed nor gender were identified as risk factors. Horses in good body condition were more likely to develop the disease, but horses of all body conditions were affected9.
The majority of cases of hypoglycin toxicity occur in autumn (93 per cent in the study by van Galen et al9), but small numbers of cases occur year-round.
Although there was no clear peak in cases in spring in the study by van Galen et al9, it is well recognised the risk of disease increases in spring compared to winter and summer. These cases also occur on pasture where sycamores are present and sycamore seedlings are assumed to be the source of hypoglycin6.
It has been speculated the apparent increase in cases of hypoglycin toxicity may be related to more horses having restricted access to grazing – either as a result of increased awareness of the risks of obesity and laminitis, or because increasing numbers of horses are kept on yards with a high stocking density.
Early signs, such as reluctance to work and a quiet demeanour, may be reported a few days before the more severe signs of myopathy develop and should ring alarm bells in horses at risk. The occurrence of mild signs associated with work may initially be mistaken for exertional myopathy rather than hypoglycin toxicity.
Most of the clinical signs of hypoglycin toxicity relate to muscle weakness (stiffness, tremors, reluctance to move, lethargy, low head carriage and dysphagia) or pain (sweating, depression and gastrointestinal impactions).
If the respiratory muscles are severely affected then the horse may exhibit rapid shallow breathing. Tachycardia may occur as a result of cardiomyopathy and/or pain. Arrhythmias are another indication of cardiomyopathy. Death may occur as a result of cardiac or, more commonly, respiratory failure.
Pigmenturia (Figure 4) occurs in more than 90 per cent of cases and can be used to differentiate hypoglycin toxicity from other differential diagnoses, such as colic, grass sickness or even laminitis.
If there is any suspicion of hypoglycin toxicity then a urinary catheter should be passed and urine collected. As other causes of pigmenturia are rare, the presence of red/brown urine in a horse with other signs of hypoglycin toxicity effectively confirms the diagnosis.
Hypoglycin toxicity has been mistaken for surgical colic and affected cases have been subjected to exploratory laparotomy unnecessarily, so passage of a urinary catheter should be considered prior to emergency laparotomy if risk factors exist for hypoglycin toxicity and any doubt exists over the existence of an intra-abdominal lesion.
Secondary complications are common and may include:
Muscle enzymes will demonstrate the presence of a myopathy, but are not always increased at the onset of clinical signs. Creatine kinase should be the first muscle enzyme to increase and may reach levels of up to 7,000,000U/L within hours or days of the onset of myopathy. Other laboratory changes include erythrocytosis, hyperlactataemia, azotaemia, neutrophilia and hyperglycaemia, and can be explained by hypovolaemia, adrenergic stimulation and stress. Inappetence and negative energy balance may result in hyperlipaemia.
Cardiac troponin may increase if cardiomyopathy is present. Mild increases in acute phase proteins and liver enzymes may also develop.
Hypoglycin toxicity can be definitively diagnosed by collection of a type one muscle biopsy (generally, intercostalis or sacrocaudalis dorsalis muscles) or measurement of toxic metabolites in blood or urine.
Measurement of hypoglycin A and acylcarnitine concentrations is not available commercially, but samples can be submitted to the RVC Comparative Neuromuscular Diseases Laboratory as part of its ongoing research (for more information, email sgonzalezmedina@rvc.ac.uk).
Hypoglycin toxicity carries a poor prognosis. Survival rates vary from 3 per cent to 57 per cent, with the largest study of 354 cases between 2006 and 2009 reporting 26 per cent survival12. There are issues with bias with all studies, as cases that are more severe or referred are more likely to be reported. Factors that have been identified as influencing prognosis are listed in Table 1.
Predicting the level of intervention required in hypoglycin toxicity and the prognosis for survival is notoriously difficult and treatment should, therefore, be aggressive and proactive from the outset.
Often cases will clinically deteriorate over 48 hours and 72 hours before starting to improve (if they improve) and it is therefore worth considering hospitalisation as soon as hypoglycin toxicity is identified – and while transport is possible.
If affected animals make it past four days or five days from the onset of clinical signs then prognosis improves markedly. Although long-term follow-up data is lacking, there appears to be no lasting effects of hypoglycin toxicity; if affected animals survive, they will return to their previous level of health and athletic activity.
Given the guarded prognosis, treatment is not for the faint-hearted and requires a large team to cope with the physical and emotional demands of nursing more severely affected animals (Figure 5).
If finances permit, even apparently mild cases benefit from transport to a suitably equipped and well-staffed hospital facility immediately before they potentially deteriorate. Transporting horses recumbent may be necessary and, although prognosis is poor, these horses can survive. Transportation lying down may even be preferable as it reduces the demands on postural muscles.
Some cases appear to be in extreme pain, while others just appear weak, and analgesia has to be determined on a case-by-case basis, with a default of administering too much analgesia rather than too little. Fluid therapy will be important in preventing potential nephrotoxic effects of NSAIDs in horses that are hypovolaemic. Options and doses for analgesia are listed in Table 2.
Constant rate infusions allow for more consistent and safer analgesia (Figure 6). The author will frequently use all the medications listed in Table 1 concurrently, with the exception of butorphanol, which, being a partial opioid agonist, would only be used if morphine was unavailable.
Fluid therapy is likely to be indicated to compensate for reduced voluntary intake, to correct hypovolaemia and promote diureses to protect against nephropathy caused by reduced renal blood flow and accumulation of myoglobin. Fluid replacement needs to be judicious, as rapid administration of high rates of IV fluids to a horse with compromised myocardial function may be deleterious.
Fluid requirements have to be calculated on a case-by-case basis and constantly reviewed. Hartmann’s solution will replace the deficits in sodium and chloride, which often occur, and additional calcium supplementation may be warranted in some cases. Hyperkalaemia may occur as a result of muscle damage, but will correct with rehydration and does not require specific therapy.
Horses with hypoglycin toxicity will have a tendency to develop hyperlipaemia and hyperglycaemia as a result of stress, catabolism, impaired lipid metabolism, dependence on carbohydrate metabolism and increased hepatic gluconeogenesis. The diet should be low in fat and based on fibre with sufficient cereals and fruit or vegetables to meet requirements.
Nutritional requirements of these cases are unknown and probably vary markedly. It is therefore safest to aim to provide normal requirements for maintenance.
Feed should be made available little and often to avoid large fluctuations in glucose concentrations. Plasma glucose concentrations would ideally be monitored every four hours to six hours and triglyceride levels checked daily.
Most cases retain an appetite and loss of appetite is a poor prognostic indicator. Human contact and provision of a varied diet may help encourage eating. If assisted nutrition is required then it may be performed by means of soaked or liquid diets administered via nasogastric tube. Meeting requirements via this route is challenging and frequently impractical.
A better, though more expensive, alternative is to use a constant rate intravenous infusion of glucose and amino acids.
Frequently, concurrent insulin infusion will be required to maintain plasma glucose at an acceptable level (less than 10mmol/L). If finances permit, the author will instigate parenteral nutrition early in the hope it limits the damage to myocytes, which occurs as a result of mitochondrial dysfunction and reduced energy substrates.
In a study of prognostic factors, the only treatment to have a positive effect on outcome was supplementation with vitamins and/or antioxidants12 as outlined in Table 3. Many clinicians also administer an amino acid supplement, such as Equitop Myoplast, to affected and recovering cases in the hope this improves muscle repair; however, there is no evidence it is efficacious.
Respiratory function may be severely challenged, not only as a result of respiratory muscle weakness, but also as a result of:
Sternal recumbency is preferable to lateral and recumbent horses should be moved and/or turned every two hours to avoid pressure sores and compartment syndrome. To prevent oedema, the head should be kept elevated in standing patients that might otherwise be too weak to maintain it in a normal position.
Intranasal oxygen may be beneficial at flow rates of up to 10L/min. Antimicrobials may be indicated if there is a suspicion of aspiration pneumonia and acute phase proteins can be monitored to detect early signs of bacterial infection. Centrally acting respiratory stimulants, such as caffeine and doxapram, are of no benefit.
Myocardial dysfunction is common and may be demonstrated by persistent tachycardia, electrocardiographic changes or increased cardiac troponin. Telemetric electrocardiography provides a straightforward and non-invasive means of monitoring cardiac function.
If ventricular premature complexes are frequent, or there is ventricular tachycardia, the administration of lidocaine (1.3mg/kg, then CRI 0.05mg/kg/min) or magnesium sulphate (25mg/kg to 50mg/kg, then 5mg/kg/h to 20mg/kg/h) may be indicated. Negative inotropic drugs should be avoided.
Use of muscle relaxants is controversial as they may just potentiate weakness. Acepromazine should be avoided in the presence of hypovolaemia, but may be considered in adequately hydrated patients. Magnesium sulphate and diazepam are alternatives. Methocarbamol is potentially nephrotoxic and should, therefore, be used with caution.
Dantrolene is contraindicated as it will inhibit mitochondrial function. Massage of affected muscles may ease pain, stimulate blood flow and have psychological benefits, so it is probably superior to any pharmaceutical agents for muscle relaxation.
Intensive nursing care and attention to the detail of other body systems that may be affected secondarily are paramount. Affected horses appear to respond positively to human contact and one-to-one nursing may not only be necessary logistically, but may also be therapeutic.
Additional to all the aforementioned specific treatments and monitoring measures, regular tasks may include:
Advice for owners who have sycamores on their property is as follows:
The effect of mowing to collect seeds or destroy seedlings is unknown. As long as the action of mowing removes material from the pasture, it would seem to be a sensible precaution; however, it may risk reducing grass length providing greater access to seeds or leave toxic seedlings lying on the pasture. It is not known how long it takes for hypoglycin to degrade in field conditions.
The implementation of the measures mentioned has to be balanced against the potential for overfeeding horses at risk of laminitis and/or are suffering from equine metabolic syndrome or pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction.
Hypoglycin toxicity remains uncommon and it is easy for owners to lose perspective of the considerably greater risks posed by other more common diseases.
Clinical cases are often the tip of the proverbial iceberg; the majority of cohorts are likely to have ingested toxin and will be at increased risk of disease7.
Outbreaks are common and a proactive approach is indicated to attempt to reduce the risk, or at least the severity, of further cases. The author suggests the following protocol is implemented where possible. In response to a case of hypoglycin toxicity:
If the at-risk horses become dull or have high muscle enzymes:
If pigmenturia or other clinical signs develop in at-risk horses, advise transport to a hospital immediately for intensive treatment. If hospitalisation is not a viable option then decide and continually reassess whether treatment at home is feasible and ethical.
When faced with hypoglycin toxicity cases, consider contributing to future research into the condition by: