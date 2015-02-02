The Hurlingham Polo Association’s (HPA) rules with respect to EI vaccination are less stringent than those of the FEI or BHA. The absence of a third vaccination at around six months as part of the primary course leaves a huge window of susceptibility between the second vaccination and the first annual vaccination and is likely to compromise the degree of immunity that is induced. The HPA also permits ponies to compete before they have received the second vaccination of the primary course without stipulation for any interval between vaccination and competition. Considering the extensive international movement of polo ponies, the author believes these omissions are cause for concern.