In addition to informing clinical diagnosis, the information collected from swabs submitted by practitioners is also crucial in following the evolution of circulating virus strains in the UK and abroad, and also comparing the circulating strains with those used in commercial vaccines. This data is used to determine whether strain recommendations should be updated or not. It is concerning several outbreaks are reported in the UK, Ireland and further afield in horses fully up to date with their influenza vaccine courses, highlighting the inadequacies of the protection offered by several of our choice of vaccines.