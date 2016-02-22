Using a protein crystallography program enables modelling of these amino acid changes on the surface of the HA protein (Figure 1). This illustrates both the extent of the changes and their location on the HA protein. In addition to this, antigenic studies are conducted on the new virus isolates to determine whether the vaccine strains are still likely to work against the latest circulating viral strains. Ultimately, this work leads to recommendations being put forward to vaccine manufacturers to produce the most up to date and effective vaccines for veterinary surgeons to then use in their clients’ horses.