The increase in EI activity in the UK led to the closure of the racing industry for a short period, as well as numerous shows being cancelled and properties being placed on lockdown, to reduce the spread of disease. EI has a limited infectious period (less than or equal to 10 days) and no carrier state, and relies on chains of transmission. Prevention and control strategies are aimed at breaking these chains. Vaccination is fundamental to prevention and control. By raising the level of immunity in a group, the virus quickly runs out of susceptible animals to infect and propagate as an onward transmitting outbreak.