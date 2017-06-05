Partial protection against infection, a reduction of clinical signs of disease, and virus shedding have been observed as soon as a few days after the first immunisation. However, this initial protection is short-lived. A more robust protection against EI usually appears about two weeks following the second vaccination. This was illustrated by a case of EI reported to the surveillance programme. A five-year-old horse had received its first immunisation, but was exposed to EIV two months later while waiting to receive its second vaccination. The juvenile and immature immune response, induced by the first immunisation, was not sufficient to provide significant protection and was overwhelmed by EIV, resulting in the horse developing clinical signs of disease. This highlights the need to follow the vaccination schedule specific to the EI vaccine used, whenever possible, to minimise the periods of susceptibility.