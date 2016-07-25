A new blood test for assessing the larval burdens of cyathostomins is being developed at the Moredun research institute in collaboration with Austin Davis Biologics. The test can detect antibodies in the blood of infected horses, with a subsequent aim to develop a saliva-based test to simplify the sample collection process for horse owners. Availability of such sensitive and specific techniques capable of diagnosing prepatent stages (encysted cyathostomins) of redworms can allow targeted and parasite-specific treatment, and will prevent the unnecessary use of anthelmintics in horses with low or no infection. The only two active ingredients licensed to treat small strongyles are a single dose of moxidectin or a five-day course of a fenbendazole-based dewormer. It is worth mentioning, even if FEC is negative, it is still useful to treat for encysted cyathostomins before early spring (preferably in early winter) so horses are protected from these serious parasites.