In addition to concerns over efficacy, it has been documented that when manufacturers make a claim regarding the structure or function of a product the so-called “guaranteed analysis” is variable in its accuracy. In a study of five equine glucosamine (GLN), five chondroitin sulphate (CS) and one combination product the actual combination of each component varied between 22.5% and 155.7% of the label claim2. A second study looked at actual GLN content of 23 equine oral joint supplements and found a range for GLN content of 0% to 221% of label claims. Out of 23 products, 9 contained less GLN than was claimed and 4 less than 30% of label claims3. Those compounds that state they are a “complex”, “formula”, or “blend” of ingredients without specific weights of components detailed are likely to be the most variable.