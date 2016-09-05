5 Sept
An authoritative equine dentistry collection providing free access to important research in the UK has been published online for vets.
The Equine Veterinary Journal has released a collection 10 studies on physiology, disease, diagnosis and treatment techniques to further the progression of knowledge and techniques in the field.
Co-edited by Paddy Dixon and Vicki Nicholls, the collection is free to all readers and coincides with the appointment of Dr Nicholls as president of the BEVA.
Free to read until the end of September, the work includes:
Celia Marr, editor of Equine Veterinary Journal, said: “Care of the horse’s teeth is fundamental to good health. To this end, a strong working knowledge of equine dentistry should be seen as an essential cornerstone for every equine practitioner.
“This diverse collection has the convenience of being easily accessible, online and in one place to help keep vets fully abreast of the excellent research being conducted in the UK.”