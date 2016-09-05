a study of the comparative analyses of tooth wear in free-ranging and captive wild equids

a look at ancillary diagnostic techniques to enable identification of the specific sinus compartments

a study of the thermal effects on teeth of three different motorised dental instruments

two studies that explore the relevance of CT for accurate diagnosis of apical (tooth root) infection in maxillary and mandibular cheek teeth

a long-term study on the clinical effects of the mechanical widening of cheek teeth diastemata for the treatment of periodontitis

a look at equine odontoclastic tooth resorption and hypercementosis in older equids

Celia Marr, editor of Equine Veterinary Journal, said: “Care of the horse’s teeth is fundamental to good health. To this end, a strong working knowledge of equine dentistry should be seen as an essential cornerstone for every equine practitioner.