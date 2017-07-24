Clinical and ultrasonographic examinations were performed, but radiographs were not obtained. In this study of 62 National Hunt racehorses, the prevalence of ultrasonographic lesions of the severity considered possibly significant in yearling flat racehorses (Plevin et al, 2016) was 30.6%. The median age of horses was five years; it is possible older horses and horses participating in National Hunt races cope better with ultrasonographic abnormalities of the SL branches than yearlings, and horses participating in flat racing only.