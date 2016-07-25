These horses have a characteristic lameness seen under saddle, with the affected forelimb on the outside of the circle varying in its severity and frequency. The “diagnosis” is one by exclusion, although in two such cases in this author’s experience, myelographic examination indicated compressive lesions that may reflect the impression of the joint capsule of the affected articular process joint (Figure 7). The synovial capsule of each cervical articular process joint has been eloquently mapped, demonstrating they extend no greater than 2mm into the vertebral foramen and become progressively bigger the more caudal in the neck they are located9.