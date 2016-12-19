It is useful to assess the horse being lunged on soft ground, such as an arena. Some lameness is exacerbated by working the horse on a circle, although many will adapt their gait to avoid pain and, thereby, reduce lameness. Adaptations in gait or posture to reduce pain can be identified and should raise suspicion in the absence of overt lameness. Lame horses may lean inwards with their bodies, look out of the circle, hold the thoracolumbar region stiffly, have a shortened cranial phase of the step or have irregular rhythm (Figure 3). Horses with hindlimb lameness may swing the inside hindlimb under the trunk during protraction, presumably to limit flexion of the limb if this elicits pain. Leaving the limb behind (increased caudal phase) during downward transitions, or not pushing evenly into upward transitions, may also indicate hindlimb lameness.