Ponies in particular should be managed as if they are laminitic, even if they have not ever suffered with laminitis. As aforementioned, there is a heritable element to EMS and therefore obesity prevention is a must. Moreover, reaching a healthy body condition score/weight is probably the most useful tool in laminitis management as this is directly linked to insulin levels and the metabolism. The reason why laminitis developed must be addressed, as this is something often overlooked in the long term.