In all species studied, it is evident the HMW multimers are the metabolically active fraction that correlates best with metabolic status. Indeed, impaired multimerisation – affecting HMW, but not total adiponectin – is a key feature of metabolic diseases (Wooldridge et al, 2012). Although adiponectin is secreted by fat, it is actually a beneficial product, which improves insulin regulation. However, when obesity develops, a decrease in serum HMW adiponectin fractions (although not necessarily total adiponectin) exists, which may contribute to obesity-related insulin dysregulation. Both equine HMW adiponectin and total adiponectin assays were first validated and investigated at the Liphook Equine Hospital, although HMW adiponectin is preferred, as it has the strongest scientific support.