Diagnosis:

While no truly pathognomonic clinical signs associated with laminitis exist (Wylie et al, 2013), diagnosis of acute or chronic laminitis is straightforward in many cases. Typical clinical signs include lameness involving one to four limbs, reluctance to move, lameness exacerbated by turning, weight shifting, weightbearing preferentially through the heels (a so-called “laminitis stance”), increased amplitude of digital pulses and a painful response to the application of hoof testers at the toe (Dyson, 2011). However, no one clinical sign is present in every case and the classic “laminitis stance” has been shown not to be a useful discriminator (Wylie et al, 2016).