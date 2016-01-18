Once the volvulus is corrected, normal anatomical relationships between the large colon and the caecum should be readily discernible. In practical terms this means the caecum should take its normal anatomical place on the right side of the abdomen and it should be possible to exteriorise the caecocolic ligament through the midline incision (Figure 5). The remainder of the abdomen should be explored to rule out any further surgical lesion. Decompression of the small intestine is useful to ensure there is no surgical lesion and also as a secondary means of ensuring correct anatomic alignment of the intestine. Should there be a problem in decompressing the small intestine from ileum to caecum this may indicate the alignment of the base of large colon and caecum is not entirely corrected. Once the surgeon is satisfied the abdominal contents are in normal anatomic alignment, midline closure is routine.