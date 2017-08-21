Cataracts are readily imaged with ultrasound, as increased echogenicity in particular areas of the lens with the lens capsule and nucleus easily distinguished (Figure 5). In fact, cataracts are often more clearly visualised ultrasonographically and the affected parts of the lens differentiated more easily than when using direct illumination or an ophthalmoscope. The additional benefit of easily recorded images also applies to ultrasonographic examination. The most common lens abnormality is nuclear sclerosis, which may be relatively normal in mature to ageing horses, and is generally well-tolerated. This is easily seen as a central spheroid echogenic structure within the anechoic lens.