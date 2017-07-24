An increasing number of studies are evaluating equine pain, with certain behavioural changes being consistently observed in horses experiencing certain types of pain (acute versus chronic, musculoskeletal versus visceral). Although this information is vital in terms of identifying pain, we must not forget we have much still to learn about equine behaviour, and also many factors will influence it, such as environment, temperature and hunger. Individual variations can be dramatic, so information from the owners and trainers regarding an individual’s “normal” behaviour is invaluable (Zarucco, 2007).