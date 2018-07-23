Adult flukes are found in the bile ducts and migrating larvae in liver tissue. Overt clinical signs are not usually observed in infected horses, but raised liver enzymes in serum may be noted, along with non-specific signs, such as weight loss and malaise. Eggs are excreted via dung, but are not detectable by standard FEC tests because they are heavier than nematode eggs. For this reason, faecal sedimentation counting methods are required to pick up patent infection and several samples may need to be tested before eggs are detected. A serum-based diagnostic test is available at the University of Liverpool (www.liverpool.ac.uk/testapet/test). If infection is detected, flukicidal products must be prescribed by a vet under the cascade, as no flukicides are licensed for use in equids in the UK.