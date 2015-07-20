Spring

A soil sample should be analysed to identify any deficiency in nutrients and also to measure the pH of the soil. If the pH is too low then lime may be applied to the pasture. Fertilisers are usually used during March/April, when there is some rain forecast. During late spring the pasture may be harrowed, removing any dead grass and aerating the soil. Spring is also a good time to reseed any areas of the pasture that have been poached over the winter. Also during late spring, when the conditions are dry, but the ground is not yet hard, the pasture may be rolled to flatten any rough areas and ruts. This is a good time to repair any water troughs damaged by freezing in winter, as well as to maintain the fencing. Faecal egg counts may be useful in late spring, as at this time some endoparasites (cyathastomins in particular) will be emerging from the gut wall and establishing an adult infection in the lumen of the gut.