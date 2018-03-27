The test is affected by feeding, so animals should be tested under short-term fasted conditions or not receive supplementary grain feed prior to testing30, nor should the test be performed immediately after an oral sugar test (OST)31. In addition, the test is affected by season24,32-34 (Figure 4), and seasonally adjusted cut-off values should be used for the interpretation of the result; however, the sensitivity and specificity for these have yet to be published. As a result, it is preferable to avoid performing the test during the autumn rise in pituitary activity, if at all possible.