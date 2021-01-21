21 Jan
Durham Equine Practice has expanded with a new-look veterinary team to enhance its service to 15,000 of the north-east’s horses, ponies and donkeys.
An equine clinic in the north-east has expanded its team.
James Emson – who has been a locum at Durham Equine Practice in Durham Gate, Spennymoor, for three years – has stepped up to become clinical director, leading a team of five vets. He replaces Nicola Mason, who has left the practice after five years.
Dr Emson has been joined at the practice by Lester Grant, who has become a permanent member of the team after also working as a locum.
Ruben Morris-Brown has also joined the practice after graduating from The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, while Kathryn Douglass joined the practice on 11 January after three years as an equine vet at a practice in Northumberland.
All four will work with Kyle Tindall-Read, who has been working at Durham Equine since 2017.
Dr Emson said: “We have an excellent team that is very enthusiastic and keen to do well to provide outstanding care for our patients, and an excellent service for our clients.
“We have a loyal and knowledgeable client base and, with such a good team in place, there is huge potential to grow the practice further.”
Durham Equine Practice provides 24-hour care for 5,000-plus clients and 15,000 equids across a 100-mile area covering County Durham, and parts of Northumberland and North Yorkshire. The VetPartners practice is RCVS accredited.