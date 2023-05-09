To obtain a significant reduction of the gut/stomach content, at least 18 hours of fasting is required. To date, no consensus exists regarding how long the preoperative fasting should last, although this has been extensively discussed in a meeting of the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists in March 2019. From the discussion, it was agreed access to water should be allowed until the time of premedication. Until further evidence will be provided, the final “advice” was that access should be restricted to concentrates and large meals of forages for four to six hours before premedication is administered13.