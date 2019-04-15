Ticks should be removed quickly to reduce the risk of transmitting Lyme disease (Borrelia). A tick hook (generally used in dogs and cats) is a good way to remove the ticks without leaving behind the head. It is advisable to wash the area where ticks have been removed with an antiseptic wash (such as pevidine solution) and apply an antiseptic cream. Ticks not removed quickly can cause a small abscess or nodule at the bite site.