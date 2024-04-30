A short flight and smooth coach transfer later, we arrived safely at our hotel in Cortina d’Ampezzo, centrally located in the beautiful Italian Dolomites. We quickly settled into our rooms, then gathered for an evening meal. Naturally, this was followed by a trip to a local sports bar where the night blurred swiftly and jovially into the morning. Painfully early the following morning, we commenced our CPD programme over breakfast. The conference was structured tactically to accommodate a full day on the slopes. This meant early starts for morning lectures, and brisk walks in ski-boots back to the hotel in the afternoon after catching the last chair lift of the day.