Adult cyathostomins are small (less than 2.5cm long), thread-like worms that live in the lumen of the caecum and large colon. High burdens of adult worms can contribute to disease – especially weight loss; however, it is cyathostomin larvae that are associated with severe clinical signs. These are found in the gut mucosa and submucosa, and exist as several “encysted” stages – early third stage (EL3), late third stage (LL3) and developing fourth stage (DL4).