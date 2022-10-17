17 Oct 2022
The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) has announced the finalists for its Equine Thesis of the Year award, whose winner will be decided later this month.
The competition is open to universities and colleges across the UK and Ireland that are offering equine-related degree programmes.
The 2022 finalists are:
The finalists will present their research to an expert panel during an online event on Sunday 30 October, starting at 2pm.
BETA executive director Claire Williams said: “The Equine Thesis of the Year award is a fantastic way for us to mark the extremely high standard of undergraduate study that is being produced at our universities and colleges. There is some incredibly impressive research taking place, and some exciting and diverse ideas, which will certainly give our industry – and equestrians – plenty of food for thought.
“Taking a ringside seat makes sure we can hear about the work that is being done – straight from the horse’s mouth. And maintaining the event online makes it accessible to everyone.
“We are really looking forward to finding out more about the theses and discovering who is crowned winner. We wish the students and their universities the very best of luck, and congratulate them on making it this far.”
The final is open to the public, as well as members of the equine trade and academic communities, who can register to watch it via the BETA website.